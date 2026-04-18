Centre to finalise wildlife vision plan

<p>Bengaluru: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change will hold a national workshop as it moves closer to finalising the Wildlife Vision Plan as part of the Centre’s Viksit Bharat@2047 mission.</p>.<p>The Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife (SCNBWL) was told that preparation of the plan was underway. “A national workshop for this has been proposed in New Delhi, which can also be culminated with the next meeting of SCNBWL,” the committee was briefed.</p>.Promote Wildlife Tourism in State: Chief Minister Dr. Yadav.<p>The initiative involves predicting habitat needs, coordinating between agencies, adopting landscape-level approach for conservation, high-tech surveillance and incorporation of best standards in wildlife conservation, including species recovery programmes.</p>