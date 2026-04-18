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Centre to finalise wildlife vision plan

The Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife (SCNBWL) was told that preparation of the plan was underway.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 22:18 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 22:18 IST
Forestswildlife

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