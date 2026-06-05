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Climate action must begin at the coast

Climate action must begin at the coast

Rising risks expose India’s fragmented ocean governance. Policy should prioritise blue carbon ecosystems
ANANT PANDE
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 02:31 IST
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