Climate action must begin at the coast

<p>As a marine scientist, I spend a lot of time thinking about connections between species and habitats, rivers and seas, and increasingly, climate and ocean governance. Yet, one disconnect stands out. While the ocean is a single interconnected system, we govern it through fragmented institutions and boundaries. This World Environment Day, themed Climate Action, offers an opportunity to examine that gap.</p>.<p>Climate change is no longer a land-bound challenge. It is beginning to reshape monsoons, amplify rainfall extremes, and disrupt marine ecosystems. Nowhere is this more visible than in the waters around India.</p>.<p>Marine heatwaves in the Arabian Sea have intensified sharply over the past few decades, with their frequency rising by two additional events per decade. Cyclonic activity has surged. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reported 15 cyclonic disturbances in 2025 alone, compared to the average of 11.2 per year. Very severe cyclones last longer, intensify more rapidly, and strike with greater unpredictability. The World Bank estimated the damage from Cyclone Amphan in 2020 at $4.9 billion.</p>.<p>Crucially, these events impact seascapes not aligned with existing governance frameworks, making adaptation even more challenging.</p>.The gender gaps in India’s climate policy.<p>National boundaries extend to 12 nautical miles and Exclusive Economic Zones to 200 nautical miles, beyond which are the largely unregulated high seas. Marine species do not recognise these boundaries. Endangered Arabian Sea humpback whales and dugongs move through the Strait of Hormuz – presently the most geopolitically sensitive waterway – while humpback dolphins navigate coastlines increasingly shaped by coastal development. Their movements cut across political jurisdictions and management regimes, exposing a fundamental mismatch between ecological realities and static boundaries.</p>.<p>One way forward is to re-evaluate and manage coastal ecosystems. Mangroves, seagrass meadows, seaweed beds, and salt marshes – blue carbon ecosystems – are the most effective natural systems for capturing and storing carbon. They protect shorelines, support fisheries, improve water quality, and sustain coastal livelihoods.</p>.<p>India has a significant share of these ecosystems. The country is home to nearly 5,000 sq km of mangroves, 500 sq km of seagrass meadows, and widespread but poorly mapped salt marshes around 300-1,000 sq km. Seaweed beds are found along the entire coastline, supporting a growing aquaculture sector. Though they occupy relatively small areas, their contribution to biodiversity and local economies is far greater.</p>.<p>This presents an opportunity to rethink India’s climate policy framework. The country’s Nationally Determined Contributions focus on expanding forest and tree cover to create additional carbon sinks, but they do not explicitly recognise blue carbon ecosystems. Simultaneously, India is placing growing emphasis on the Blue Economy, which is central to the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision with ambitions of reaching $100 billion. This economic vision must fully align with climate and conservation priorities.</p>.<p>There are signs of progress. Initiatives such as MISHTI recognise the importance of mangroves for livelihoods, coastal protection, and carbon storage, while wetland restoration efforts draw attention to salt marshes and other neglected ecosystems. But these efforts still lack the scale and coordination needed to create long-term impact.</p>.<p>Reframing policy</p>.<p>A more integrated approach could change this. Bringing mangroves, seagrasses, and salt marshes into climate commitments would not only improve how these ecosystems are managed but also help attract investment and strengthen planning.</p>.<p>The potential is already visible. In Odisha, community-led seaweed production reached 5,000 tonnes, supporting thousands of coastal households.Equally important is planning the use of ocean space. Decisions about ports, fisheries, offshore energy, and coastal infrastructure need to account not just for economic returns but also for impacted ecosystems and processes. Healthy ecosystems cannot be treated as an afterthought – they are coastal infrastructure in their own right.</p>.<p>For a country with over 11,000 km of coastline and close to 150 million people living in coastal districts dependent on marine resources, this is not just an environmental concern. Developing a National Blue Carbon Framework would be an important step in bringing together climate policy, coastal management, and ocean governance under a unified approach. This would require better mapping and monitoring of coastal ecosystems, closer coordination across ministries, and stronger links between scientific knowledge and policy decisions.</p>.<p>The ocean has always functioned as a connected system. In a warming world, our policies must reflect that reality more closely than they have so far.</p>.<p>(The writer is Head – Oceans and Coasts Conservation, WWF-India)</p><p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH).</em></p>