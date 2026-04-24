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Climate change will affect more than a third of wildlife habitats by 2085: Study

There have been 100 documented cases where an extreme weather event caused a population decline of more than 25%, and 31 records of a species disappearing locally after such an event.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 10:20 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 10:20 IST
India NewsClimate Changewildlifeenvironment

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