Climate crisis: Dare we hope?

It is but to state the obvious to say that the challenges posed by climate change are today undeniable. The changes are playing out in front of our eyes with the implications being felt across various sectors of our economy and society. From escalating health concerns to agricultural disruptions and water scarcity, the impacts of climate change demand urgent attention and proactive measures. The next Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (which is expected to be formed anew once the new government is in place) will play a pivotal role in shaping India’s trajectory towards a sustainable future.
In 2024, for the second year in a row, India saw its hottest April in more than five decades with an average monthly temperature of 37.2 degrees Celsius. This trend of rising temperatures doesn’t just contribute to increased ice-cream sales and expensive electricity bills but also leads to drying groundwater reserves and increases in child stunting and malnutrition. Added to this is the fact that rising temperatures are merely a symptom of climate change, leading to other challenges of food and energy shortages, and a many-fold increase in natural disasters, affecting safe and healthy living all over the globe.
Yet, reasons to be hopeful are many. India has made significant strides in recent years towards climate and environmental stewardship. Programmes like the national solar mission, electric bus initiative, and actions to curb single-use plastics underscore this effort to initiate responsible environmental management. They come with their own problems, but these are certainly steps in the right direction. The use of plastic bags has been dwindling over the years, even compared to several other advanced economies. To take just one example, many educatonal institutions have banned single-use plastic across their campuses and are striving to be completely plastic-free, showing the world that it is possible. The sale and use of electric vehicles, in the private and public transport sectors, is now slowly making Indian streets greener and its air cleaner.
From 53,387 registered electric vehicles in 2013, the number as of 2023 stands at 28,30,565 with an additional Rs 7 billion being invested in electrifying and creating green public transportation systems. A deeper convergence of the right policy and investment from the government, and a change of habit in citizens will help us create a safer, more habitable planet for all classes of people. In this context, we present five priorities for the new Ministry of Environment that can propel us all towards a greener India, without its citizens wallowing in climate anxiety and distancing themselves from the self-defeating apocalyptic visions that climate activists are often guilty of propagating.
1. Special attention to vulnerable communities
The plight of vulnerable communities, including the Indigenous communities facing harsh ground realities and inadequate access to basic amenities amidst climate extremes, cannot be ignored. Policies aimed at safeguarding their welfare and mitigating climate change-related livelihood risks are essential for inclusive and equitable development. A report by ActionAid and Climate Action Network South Asia revealed that even with global greenhouse gas mitigation efforts, 37.5 million will be displaced by 2030 in South Asian countries due to climate-related events. This is in addition to millions of seasonal migrants, including those working in sugarcane fields, brick kilns, salt pans and construction sites. India alone is projected to see 45 million climate-induced migrants by 2050, emphasising the urgency for structured policies to provide social protection against climate change-induced migration.
While governmental interventions recognise the importance of climate change mitigation and adaptation, common approaches often disproportionately ignore marginalised communities, exacerbating their vulnerability. Addressing climate change is to ensure equitable distribution of interventions' burdens and benefits. Decentralised approaches with robust community engagement are recommended to facilitate equitable outcomes, taking those prone to be affected into confidence. Recently, women from the Tola village in Almora district and Gehna village in Nainital demanded a formal role and active participation in governance in place of token and proxy representation. They want to be at the helm of the van panchayats or the forest committees. These women have proven knowledge, understanding and experience of climate-resilient agriculture and natural resource management and government support for such voices is crucial.
2. Give climate stewardship to the young
Our nation is fortunate to have over 50% of its population below the age of 25 and more than 65% below the age of 35, highlighting the need for their active involvement in environmental policy. They not only represent the country's future but will also bear the brunt of the consequences of climate change. According to Dr K Kasturirangan, Chair of the National Steering Committee for National Curriculum Framework, “addressing the impacts of climate change requires empowering both children and adults with the essential knowledge, skills, values, and attitudes to become agents of change.”
Policies must be framed from the lens of the young people, addressing climate change, and emphasising the integration of climate change education, environmental literacy, youth empowerment, vocational training, green skilling, community engagement, and sustainability principles across various national frameworks. It is time policymakers trust that youngsters can work to ensure a better future for themselves.
3. Focus on energy transition
While our Nationally Determined Contributions [NDCs] outline a vision for our energy future, specific strategies for sectoral mitigation, notably, the phased reduction of coal dependency, remain pivotal. Given our substantial reliance on coal for energy generation, a transition towards renewable sources is imperative for both environmental sustainability and energy security. The market-driven approach adopted thus far shows promise and continued governmental support is crucial to catalyse private sector innovation in green technologies.
To achieve about 50 per cent cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030 (revised target for NDC), India should vigorously pursue this target with utmost determination, aiming to achieve it relentlessly with the help of the transfer of technology and low-cost international finance, including from the Green Climate Fund (GCF). We cannot overlook the importance of climate finance in meeting NDC targets. Despite the intended provision of USD 100 billion by developed nations to developing countries by 2020, this commitment remains unfulfilled.
4. Ecosystem restoration
Conserving and enhancing natural carbon-rich ecosystems like forests and wetlands can bolster agricultural productivity and effectively sequester carbon dioxide. One of the revised targets for NDCs is to establish an additional carbon sink of 2.5 to 3 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent through increased forest and tree cover by 2030. Ecosystem restoration will enhance the country's resilience to climate change effects. However, achieving this goal will be challenging without collaboration and uniform application of policies across all government levels. Establishing political will among all levels of government is crucial to ensure states have climate budgets and policies aligned with the central government’s policymaking.
5. Wanted: Climate leadership
India has demonstrated proactive engagement in global climate change efforts and a strong commitment to renewable energy. Furthermore, the country has spearheaded various fora for climate action, including the International Solar Alliance, Leadership for Environment and Development-India Trust (LEAD-IT), Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), and the International Big Cat Alliance. Impressively, India surpassed its renewable energy target set for 2030 in the fiscal year 2020-21.
As India emerges as a global leader in sustainable development, it possesses a unique opportunity to set a precedent for other nations by prioritising renewable energy and low-carbon alternatives within its burgeoning energy infrastructure. India can inspire and guide similar endeavours worldwide by showcasing a viable blueprint for sustainable growth. Additionally, as a global leader, the country holds a significant responsibility to fulfil the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), particularly targets 11 and 13, aimed at creating inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable cities and combating climate change and its impacts urgently. Through its leadership and commitment to these goals, India can pave the way for global sustainability and contribute to a brighter future for all.
In conclusion, what is common to all these priorities is collective action. This is the only way we can resolve the big issues staring at us. Any major issue typically is not spawned by one sector nor is it caused by any particular section of society — everything is interlinked. It is the government that indeed has the power to bring everyone to the table and foster empathy across sectors, squelch the blame game and build trust across civil society, industry, academia and other sectors.
Pallawi is a civil servant currently pursuing her Master’s in Public Policy from McGill University, Montreal, Canada. Venkatesh is a global social entrepreneur working with local communities across India on a range of climate-centric issues.