Climate crisis: Dare we hope?

Yet, reasons to be hopeful are many. India has made significant strides in recent years towards climate and environmental stewardship. Programmes like the national solar mission, electric bus initiative, and actions to curb single-use plastics underscore this effort to initiate responsible environmental management. They come with their own problems, but these are certainly steps in the right direction. The use of plastic bags has been dwindling over the years, even compared to several other advanced economies. To take just one example, many educatonal institutions have banned single-use plastic across their campuses and are striving to be completely plastic-free, showing the world that it is possible. The sale and use of electric vehicles, in the private and public transport sectors, is now slowly making Indian streets greener and its air cleaner.