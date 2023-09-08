World way off track to meet Paris goals, says UN report

Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of UN Climate Change, said: "I urge governments to carefully study the findings of the report and ultimately understand what it means for them and the ambitious action they must take next. It's the same for businesses, communities and other key stakeholders. While the catalytic role of the Paris Agreement and the multilateral process will remain vital in the coming years, the global stocktake is a critical moment for greater ambition and accelerating action.'"

Sultan Al Jaber, the president of the next UN climate talks to be held in Dubai, responded to the report by highlighting the need for ambitious action.