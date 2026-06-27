Coexistence with tigers: Beyond the slogan

<p>In India, the rise in tiger populations and the launch of new tiger reserves are widely celebrated. However, as many reserves reach their tiger carrying capacity, serious consequences have emerged. Locals near these forests increasingly face threats to life and livelihood from tiger interactions, as seen recently in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra. While tiger conservation is critical, coexistence is equally important.</p>.<p>To truly celebrate this success, it is urgent to view coexistence as a shared and negotiated process in which costs, responsibilities, and risks are fairly acknowledged, rather than a moral obligation placed solely on rural communities, a new study emphasises.</p>.<p>Published in 2026 for People and Nature, the study, Living with tigers: Perceptions of risk, equity, and cultural change amidst tiger attacks in a reserve’s buffer zone authored by Ashraf Shaikh, a wildlife biologist with the Maharashtra Forest Department, currently working in Melghat Tiger Reserve, and Kulbhushansingh Suryawanshi, the director of India Program at the Snow Leopard Trust and a scientist with the Nature Conservation Foundation, examines this growing conservation conundrum in India.</p>.<p>The authors analysed human-tiger interactions in the buffer zone of Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve, comparing households that faced tiger attacks with those from the same villages that did not. They reviewed forest department records of 80 attacks on people between 2014 and 2024 and interviewed 50 individuals from 16 villages.</p>.<p>Building on these findings, the authors noted many households valued tigers and accepted their presence. However, for those repeatedly exposed to attacks, the impact went beyond ideology. Tiger presence directly affected their livelihood choices and sense of safety. As one local expressed in the study, “There is no safe work left. Whether we are in the field, the forest, or the road, the tiger <br>can be anywhere.” Many fishermen have stopped fishing after seeing tigers in the lake, and fear now pervades most areas near homes.</p>.<p>Locals shared their experiences, from disappointment with National Park restrictions to threats posed by increasing tiger populations and short-term reactive measures. Other factors included the impacts of overtourism, observations of tiger behaviour, and the effects of low prey populations. Most respondents, aside from fear, showed consistent frustration, often directed at the forest department rather than the tigers. Locals felt the department prioritised wildlife over human safety.</p>.<p>A majority considered tiger population management critical. At the same time, they expressed reverence for the tiger’s ecological role in maintaining forest balance and limiting crop damage from wild herbivores. Many felt empathy: “Like we need space, they also need space to survive. It’s not the tiger’s fault if it comes close; its forest is shrinking,” a Gond local told the interviewers. Lead author Ashraf believes these inputs are important because they shape how people understand risk and respond to it.</p>.<p>What stood out was that the difference between non-victims and victims was not in their understanding of coexistence, but in how they lived it. Coexistence is often discussed at broad scales, but locals here experience it unevenly at the household level. It shaped everyday decisions about work, mobility, livelihoods, and safety.</p>.<p>The role of coexistence</p>.<p>In May 2026, four women died in a tiger attack in a single day, the seventh this year, in Chandrapur, Maharashtra. An RTI response in the same month revealed that in the last 6 years, human-wildlife interactions in the state have led to 501 human deaths, injured over 4000 people and caused the loss of over 30,000 livestock. In 2025, the state forest minister urged officials to study global approaches to mitigating such interactions. But when will local voices, who have communicated their needs and demands for decades, shape these policies? Why does this matter?</p>.<p>Many participants in the study felt that management responses were largely reactive, focusing on compensation after an incident rather than addressing their everyday anxieties. Many also believed their perspectives were acknowledged bureaucratically, but not genuinely integrated into decision-making. “In our study, many respondents were not asking for the removal of tigers. What they wanted was recognition, safety, accountability, and a meaningful role in shaping how coexistence is governed,” explains Ashraf. </p>.<p>What has the coexistence narrative normalised, what is made visible, and what remains unattended under the banner? Ashraf explains that it has helped move conservation away from older fortress models that excluded people entirely, and that is important. “However, it can also normalise unequal burdens by making coexistence appear socially uniform or mutually agreed upon, when in reality, some households absorb far greater risks than others. While the narrative highlights the success of species recovery and the potential for humans and wildlife to share landscapes, it often conceals the uneven lived realities beneath that success. Fear, livelihood disruption, and constant adaptation experienced by families can disappear within aggregated concepts such as ‘community tolerance’ or ‘village acceptance’.” </p>.<p>When discussing co-existence, shouldn’t we ask: who shapes the narrative and on whose behalf? Are those required to adapt the same people who define the process? Who determines what level of risk is acceptable and who bears those risks daily?</p>.<p>“In many conservation landscapes, the people most exposed to danger often have the least influence over how coexistence is defined or governed. A more ethical conversation about coexistence must take everyday experiences more seriously, especially when risks are concentrated among particular households or occupations,” says Ashraf.</p>.<p>As human-wildlife interactions rise across India, the authors insist that conservation success should be evaluated through the lens of equity, recognition, and lived experience. If coexistence narratives and policies are to remain meaningful and legitimate, they must engage more seriously with the realities faced by people living in high-risk shared landscapes.</p>.<p><em>(The author is an independent science reporter)</em></p>