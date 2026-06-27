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Coexistence with tigers: Beyond the slogan

A study emphasises that co-existence must be a shared and negotiated process, as human-wildlife interactions rise, writes Gana Kedlaya.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 22:21 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 22:21 IST
environmenttigerSpecials

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