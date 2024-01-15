CPCB recommends deep soil analysis to probe endosulfan contamination

“Since the dumping/disposal of used endosulfan barrels started to happen in 2013 and due to natural attenuation/degradation of pesticide residue finding the traces of pesticide in the collected ground water and soil matrix is most unlikely now. However, to know the present level of contamination from such alleged dumping in the past, three ground water samples from open wells were collected by the CPCB team,” J Chandra Babu, Regional Director of CPCB submitted to the NGT.