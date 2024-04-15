Decoding xylem embolism during dry spell

Like arteries transport blood from the heart to the rest of the organs in animals, the xylem transports water from the roots to the leaves in plants. This is vital, especially for tall trees, as they rely on their xylem to ferry water from the soil to the canopies. Plants don’t have a heart acting as a pump. The xylem relies on the air's dryness and the leaves’ stomata opening during photosynthesis. This generates a suction pressure that pulls up the water.