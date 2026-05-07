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Deforestation lowers threshold for Amazon degradation to below 2°C warming: report

The change in the South American monsoon could potentially affect weather patterns as far away as the Tibetan Plateau, the statement said.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 02:04 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 02:04 IST
environment newsdeforestationAmazon rainforest

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