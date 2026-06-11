‘Earth is getting hot’: Scientists warn planet may breach 1.5 degree celsius limit by 2030

<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/global-warming">Global warming</a> is set to reach the 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold within the next four years with 2025 already recording 1.37 degrees C above the pre-industrial average, a team of 70 scientists has warned.</p>.<p>In a new study published in Earth System Science Data, the latest Indicators of Global Climate Change (IGCC) report seeks to bridge the gap between the scientific reports by the Intergovernmental Panel on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/climate-change">Climate Change (IPCC)</a>.</p>.<p>The IPCC Assessment Report-6 released in 2021-23 warned that human activities have led to rapid warming of the globe to 1.1 degrees C above pre-industrial levels.</p>.<p>Assessment Report-7 is scheduled for release between 2027-29. However, given the accelerating heat of oceans and the need for updated climate knowledge to inform evidence-based decision making, the IGCC, which includes IPCC lead authors, started providing annual updates in 2023.</p>.<p>The report noted that in spite of the increasing deployment of renewable energy, greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions were at an all-time high in 2024, reaching 57 Gigatonnes of CO2e.</p>.<p>The remaining carbon budget – the total amount of carbon dioxide that can still be emitted if we want to keep global warming below 1.5°C – is estimated to be 130 Gigatonnes CO2 from the start of 2026.</p>.More extreme rains ahead for Mumbai, Kolkata due to global warming: Experts.<p>"This central estimate will be exhausted in around three years at current levels of CO2 emissions," the study warned.</p>.<p>The team of scientists from 56 institutions from 17 countries put the single year average human-induced warming at 1.37 degrees C in 2025. The rate of human-induced warming remains at the all-time high of around 0.27°C per decade.</p>.<p>"Our estimate of 2025 anthropogenic warming (1.37°C) and the recent rate of increase (0.27 °C per decade) would suggest that continued emissions at current levels would cause human-induced global warming to reach 1.5°C around the year 2030," it said, pointing to a year that is 10 years earlier to the median estimate of 2040.</p>.<p>Prof. Piers Forster, Director of the Priestley Centre for Climate Futures at the University of Leeds and lead author, said: “A key indicator is the Earth's energy imbalance, which measures how fast heat is accumulating in the climate system, and provides a crucial measure of the pace of climate change. Without human influence, it should be close to zero, but it has been growing since the 1970s and is now at a record high, doubling in recent decades.” </p>.<p>Prof June-Yi Lee, Professor at Research Center for Climate Sciences, Pusan National University, said marine heatwaves were becoming more frequent, consistent with the ongoing warming of the ocean surface. "The number of days experiencing marine heatwaves has more than tripled globally between 1991 and 2025.</p>.<p>These events harm marine ecosystems while threatening food production, economies, and coastal protection. They also disrupt ocean-atmosphere carbon exchange, ocean acidity and oxygen levels, and can intensify extreme weather on land,” she added.</p>