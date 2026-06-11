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‘Earth is getting hot’: Scientists warn planet may breach 1.5 degree celsius limit by 2030

The team of scientists from 56 institutions from 17 countries put the single year average human-induced warming at 1.37 degrees C in 2025.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 17:14 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 17:14 IST
Climate ChangeEarthenvironmentglobal warming

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