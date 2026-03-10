<p>New Delhi: The Environment Ministry has proposed the creation of a separate body to expedite the process of issuing green clearances in states, according to officials.</p>.<p>The Ministry of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/dhie/environment">Environmen</a>t, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has issued a draft notification to establish an authority called the Standing Authority on Environment Impact Assessment (SAEIA), along with a Standing Committee on Environment Impact Appraisal (SCEIA) for each state and union territory.</p>.<p>"The two new bodies will function at the state level by evaluating development projects categorised as Category B and providing environmental clearance in a timely manner. Category B projects include construction, buildings, mining, and industries," read the draft notification issued last week.</p>.Centre's green panel gives nod to Dulhasti hydel power project on Chenab river.<p>"The new bodies will operate in the event that the current bodies become non-functional, with a maximum operational period of six months, and a possible extension of up to an additional six months. If the application is not appraised by the state level committee within a period of 120 days, the application shall be forwarded to SCEIA for consideration," it added.</p>.<p>Previously, under the Environment Impact Assessment Notification of 2006, the Centre had established two important state-level bodies to evaluate Category B development projects: the State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) and the State Level Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC). These bodies consisted of environmental experts.</p>.<p>The SEAC played a technical advisory role to the SEIAA. The "standing committee" will serve a technical advisory role to the "standing authority" now.</p>