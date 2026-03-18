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Expert suggest Maharashtra Wildlife Crime Control Division in line of Kerala’s HAWK, FIC

The HAWK system serves as a secure and comprehensive portal for documenting wildlife crimes, maintaining offender databases, tracking wildlife deaths, and monitoring ongoing investigations.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 09:10 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 09:10 IST
India NewsKeralaMaharashtraForestswildlifeenvironment

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