Experts are fighting over whether to treat heat waves like hurricanes

In that same summer of 2022, the Spanish city of Seville became the first to put the naming idea in motion. A pilot program geared at raising public awareness dubbed a six-day stretch of high temperatures in July as “Zoe.” Hurricanes are given names in alphabetical order; Seville decided to go in the opposite direction, though it too would alternate names between male and female.

“Everything should be on the table to save lives,” says Kathy Baughman McLeod, chief executive officer of the nonprofit Climate Resilience for All and co-author on a study about the “Zoe” experiment published in Scientific Reports this year.

Among the first peer-reviewed academic papers to assess the value of naming any weather phenomenon, the study found that two months after the heat wave, some 6% of people across southern Spain remembered the name Zoe without being prompted. That cohort was also more likely to have taken steps to avoid overheating, more likely to have warned others about the heat, and more likely to trust their government’s response to heat waves.

In the wake of Zoe, other countries have tried similar measures. Last year, the Greek, Israeli and Cypriot weather authorities jointly named a particularly brutal heat wave “Cleon.” In India, Ahmedabad uses color coding to grab people’s attention, ranking hot days on a scale of yellow to red. Baughman McLeod says naming heat waves is just “one tool among many.”

But for all of the momentum, many meteorologists aren’t sold on naming heat waves — including those at the United Nations’ World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the US National Weather Service. In 2022, the WMO released its own paper arguing that there isn’t sufficient evidence to support the idea, adding that it could even be counterproductive. A WMO spokesperson told Bloomberg Green that the organization’s view hasn’t changed since.

The Met Office, which academics and even some lawmakers have called on to introduce a Seville-like pilot program, says it’s following the WMO’s lead, though it’s keeping the topic under review.

Ironically, the arguments against naming heat waves aren’t so removed from the arguments in favor: Heat is complicated, and its threat level tricky to generalize. Differences in climate mean that there is no universal definition for a heat wave; experiencing one in Finland is different than in Spain or India.

Even within countries, one jurisdiction deciding not to name a heat wave might cause confusion or promote a false sense of security. And for the most vulnerable, heat risks increase well before an actual heat-wave threshold is crossed, says Adeline Siffert, a senior climate policy adviser at the British Red Cross.