Explained | COP29: What is a carbon credit? What is Article 6?

Officials are keen to secure an early "win" on Article 6 at this year's climate conference.

Market watchers are hopeful an agreement can be reached to set guardrails for the bilateral agreements and to operationalise the UN-backed centralised marketplace.

Guardrails include checks and balances to provide assurance countries are buying and selling actual emissions reductions. Some countries for example want methods nations use to generate credits to be checked internationally.

Countries will also negotiate whether the UN's central registry can itself house credits that can be transacted and retired or whether it should operate just for accounting purposes.

An expert group elected under United Nations rules has already hammered out a framework for the multilateral trading system to ensure credits meet basic quality standards. But countries at COP29 can decide to either sign off on this standard, open up further discussions, or reject it.

After COP29, the technical expert group will meet again to agree which methodologies for generating carbon credits through cookstoves projects or reforestation for example can issue credits into the new Paris Aligned system.

If the key points are resolved this year, the system could launch as soon as 2025.