Explained | Uttarakhand forest fire: What ignites a forest fire and how frequent these are in India

Owing to the change in agriculture and unchecked land-use patters, most forest fires are believed to be man-made.

Four reasons that can cause a forest fire have been mentioned by the forest department. These include deliberate fires by locals, carelessness, farming-related activities, and natural reasons.

Furthermore, a government report states that locals in Uttarakhand deliberately set forests on fire for good quality of grass, poaching, to cover up illegal deforestation, and more. The report also states that the friction of electricity cables with dry leaves can be a cause for wildfires.

According to the Indian Penal Code, setting a forest on fire is a punishable offence. A forest officer told the Indian Express that several cases have been lodged but the accused often remains unidentified in such cases.