Flue Gas Desulphurisation's can cut toxic gas emissions by over 60%: New study

CREA's study said India emitted 4,327 kilotonnes of SO2 between June 2022 and May 2023, with CFPPs operated by Centre, state and private sector contributing nearly equal amounts of emission. "Post FGD implementation, emissions reductions of 65%, 69% and 60% (were recorded) in state, central and private sectors, respectively," it said.

The study flagged the dangers of SO2, a precursor to the formation of fine particulate matter (PM 2.5), which has been linked to severe health issues. "Exposure to high levels of SO2 can irritate the eyes, throat and lungs, aggravating conditions such as asthma and bronchitis. Long term exposure is associated with an increased risk of heart attacks, strokes and premature death," it said.

Manojkumar N, author of the CREA's study, noted that India's dependence on coal-fired plants will continue regardless of the installed capacity of renewable energy. "Projects for about 80 GW are in the pipeline. India has a chance to reduce SO2 and the continuous extension of the deadline is not helping it," he said.