Fossil fuels in crosshairs of COP28: Draft GST document shows

India and other global south countries have consistently demanded that there be phasing out of oil and gas too and not just coal, a demand in view of the fact that rich nations burn oil and gas themselves but point fingers at the burning of coal by poorer countries. At the Glasgow edition of the COP in 2021, India had insisted on ‘phasing down’ coal instead of ‘phasing out'.

As part of the Paris Agreement of 2015, where more than 190 nations agreed to cut down on carbon emissions to restrict global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to the pre-industrial era (1850-1900), the exercise of global stocktake, therefore, holds larger significance as it will help countries make necessary changes in their action plans to prevent further exacerbation of severe climate impacts.