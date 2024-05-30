Global warming effect: Horticulture yield declining in Uttarakhand

The yields of pear, peach, apricot, plum, walnut and apple have markedly decreased in the last seven years due to the significant impact of global warming on Uttarakhand's horticulture, a vital economic sector contributing greatly to our national fruit basket.

The mountains, lush green valleys and undulating plains of the state with their diverse climatic conditions are ideal for the production of both temperate and subtropical fruits, but it's changing for bad.

The variations in the area of fruit production in Uttarakhand between 2016-17 and 2022-23 reveal striking shifts in cultivation patterns across different fruit types, according to a paper by Climate Trends.

Substantial reductions in certain fruit varieties over the past seven years suggest changes in agricultural strategies, land allocation, market dynamics, and possibly environmental influences affecting specific fruits.

The increase in guava and gooseberry cultivation indicates a shift in focus towards fruit types better attuned to market demand or local conditions.