Global warming has also been cooling the Earth but not for long

New regulations to minimise air pollution have reduced to the amount of sulphur aerosols, resulting in even warmer temperatures.

According to The Washington Post, a climate scientist Zeke Hausfather says, "We’re starting from an area of deep, deep uncertainty. It could be a full degree of cooling being masked."

The sulphur aerosols which are caused by air pollution do their part in cooling the planet in two ways:

- Being reflective, the particles bounce the sunways away and crate a shade for the Earth.

- The particles cool the Earth by making existing clouds much brighter and making them look like mirror.

When people burn fossil fuels like coal and oil which are 1 to 2 per cent sulfur, its sulphur particles scatter into the atmosphere which is ideally hazardous as sulphur dioxide leads to serious respiratory issues, chronic diseases and deaths due to air pollution.

Over a few decades, countries have been working to slash these pollutants from the air. According to The Washington Post, an assistant professor at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California at San Diego, Duncan Watson-Parris said, "There has been a pretty steep decline over the last 10 years."