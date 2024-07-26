Godrej & Boyce and WWF India launch fifth phase of Magical Mangroves campaign

Mumbai: Godrej & Boyce, part of the Godrej Enterprises Group, announced Phase 5 of its Magical Mangroves campaign in association with WWF India on the International Day for the Conservation of the Mangroves Ecosystem.

Launched in 2020, the initiative has onboarded 190 volunteers and empowered 34,630 people across seven states through over 460 webinars, on-ground initiatives, and social media campaigns.

This effort highlights Godrej & Boyce' commitment to environmental sustainability and biodiversity conservation.

The organization has been conserving hundreds of acres of mangroves along the Vikhroli and Thane creek coastline in Mumbai for over 30 years.

The Magical Mangroves campaign has been instrumental in raising awareness about the critical importance of mangrove ecosystems. Through a series of educational workshops, interactive quizzes, and nature trails, the initiative has engaged local communities and empowered them with knowledge about mangroves' role in coastal protection and biodiversity support.