Godrej & Boyce and WWF India launch fifth phase of Magical Mangroves campaign

Mumbai: Godrej & Boyce, part of the Godrej Enterprises Group, announced Phase 5 of its Magical Mangroves campaign in association with WWF India on the International Day for the Conservation of the Mangroves Ecosystem.
Launched in 2020, the initiative has onboarded 190 volunteers and empowered 34,630 people across seven states through over 460 webinars, on-ground initiatives, and social media campaigns.
This effort highlights Godrej & Boyce' commitment to environmental sustainability and biodiversity conservation.
The organization has been conserving hundreds of acres of mangroves along the Vikhroli and Thane creek coastline in Mumbai for over 30 years.
The Magical Mangroves campaign has been instrumental in raising awareness about the critical importance of mangrove ecosystems. Through a series of educational workshops, interactive quizzes, and nature trails, the initiative has engaged local communities and empowered them with knowledge about mangroves' role in coastal protection and biodiversity support.
Looking ahead, the partnership aims to empower a cumulative total of 51,000 people by FY25 through continued educational outreach and conservation initiatives. With a shared vision of promoting sustainable practices and protecting biodiversity, Godrej & Boyce and WWF-India remain dedicated to driving positive change in coastal communities across India.
In a statement, Tejashree Joshi, Head of Environmental Sustainability, Godrej & Boyce said: “Mangrove ecosystems are crucial for coastal protection, supporting diverse wildlife, and acting as significant carbon sinks. Their role in coastal communities’ life is incomparable. We are ecstatic to continue with our Magical Mangroves initiative in partnership with WWF India.”
Godrej & Boyce has been conserving the Vikhroli mangroves in Mumbai for generations.
Farmeen Mistry, State Coordinator at WWF-India, highlighted the campaign's impact, stating, "The fifth phase of our campaign focuses on enhancing community engagement and empowering local volunteers as Mangrove Ambassadors. These efforts are crucial in building a sustainable future where mangroves play a pivotal role in mitigating climate change impacts."
Published 26 July 2024, 08:27 IST