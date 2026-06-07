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‘Green steel’ can help India avoid over Rs 100 lakh cr coal imports: Study

Green hydrogen, meanwhile, can be produced in India at a cheaper price by 2030
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 01:13 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 01:12 IST
India NewsSteel

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