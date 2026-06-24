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Heat-rain double threat in India: Researchers reveal 2-year prediction breakthrough

By using a new "Global ENSO" predictor based on deep ocean temperatures rather than just surface temperatures, the researchers found that the Indian monsoon remains highly predictable, even under intense global warming.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 14:52 IST
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For decades, we relied on sea surface temperatures to predict the monsoon, but that approach was noisy and unreliable. Our work shows that deep ocean temperatures hold a far clearer signal, allowing us to look years ahead rather than just months. This changes the game for how we prepare for climate extremes.
Devabrat Sharma from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras
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Published 24 June 2026, 14:52 IST
India NewsClimate ChangeheatwavesMeteorological Department (IMD)Delayed monsoonClimate Action Plan

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