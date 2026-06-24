Heat-rain double threat in India: Researchers reveal 2-year prediction breakthrough
By using a new "Global ENSO" predictor based on deep ocean temperatures rather than just surface temperatures, the researchers found that the Indian monsoon remains highly predictable, even under intense global warming.
For decades, we relied on sea surface temperatures to predict the monsoon, but that approach was noisy and unreliable. Our work shows that deep ocean temperatures hold a far clearer signal, allowing us to look years ahead rather than just months. This changes the game for how we prepare for climate extremes.
Devabrat Sharma from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras