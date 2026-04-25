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Honeybees pass numerical cognition test, study finds

The study highlights the necessity of designing cognitive experiments that align with an animal’s specific sensory and biological constraints.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 21:39 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 21:39 IST
environmentSpecialsstudyHoney bee

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