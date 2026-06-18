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How Andhra farmers are saving 12 lakh litres of water per acre while preparing for an El Nino-hit monsoon

DSR – Direct Seeded Rice – skips the nursery entirely. Seeds go straight into the field. No transplantation, no waterlogging, no standing puddles.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 07:45 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 07:45 IST
Andhra PradeshAgricultureEl Ninopaddy cultivationawareness on environment

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