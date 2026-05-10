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In a fractured world, I turn to trees

Perhaps that is the quiet wisdom that trees offer us. They do not rush to fix the chaos of the world, nor do they shout above it. They simply stand — rooted, patient, steady, rock solid.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 01:34 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 01:34 IST
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