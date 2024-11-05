India added 16,000 new plant, faunal species to its biodiversity in 10 years

Gaps in conservation



From establishment of protected areas to crop diversification, the government listed out various achievements aimed at conservation. At the same time, the gaps in measures to protect biodiversity were also highlighted.

The first gap, the government listed was the inadequate protection to grassland, inland wetlands, coastal and marine ecosystems. Besides insufficient knowledge and understanding of human impact on biodiversity, the lack of investments towards ecosystem management and ineffective community engagements were major issues that need to be addressed.

In the commitments made at the latest meeting of parties of the Convention on Biological Diversity, India set 23 targets under the Kunming-Montreal Framework which will address many of the challenges to conservation. Among them, eight targets are aimed at reducing threats to biodiversity, five targets to meet people's needs through sustainable use and benefit sharing and 10 targets on the theme of tools and solutions for implementing actions for mainstreaming biodiversity.

"The updated NBSAP aims to support both national and global conservation agendas. It seeks to effectively address key national challenges such as water crises, food insecurity, unsustainable livelihoods, growing