India Clean Air Connect platform to unite air quality stakeholders

Organisations and individuals alarmed by escalating air pollution in their cities now have a powerful resource at their disposal: the India Clean Air Connect (ICAC) platform.

Supported by the India Climate Collaborative and Asar Social Impact Advisors, and designed by Sensing Local, India Clean Air Connect is a dynamic, community-centric digital hub for air quality stakeholders and resources in India, that aims to facilitate collaborative action in the air quality domain, and advance action on air pollution in the country.

Air pollution is one of the greatest threats to public health in India, accounting for nearly one-third of the total annual deaths in the country. Nearly 70 per cent of the top 50 most polluted cities in the world are in India; additionally, most Indian cities consistently do not meet the WHO’s air quality standards, putting much of the country’s population at risk of the adverse impacts of air pollution.

“ICAC emerged from the urgent need recognised by air quality organisations to unite stakeholders, bridge knowledge disparities, and monitor sectoral and regional advancements to minimise redundancies or duplication in efforts. The platform serves to aggregate knowledge, data, and opportunities to foster a shared resource pool, facilitating peer learning and aligning efforts”, said Ankit Bhargava, Co-founder at Sensing Local.

Informed by a database of 350+ air quality actors in over 100 cities and 16 countries, as well as 74 international and national sources of data and knowledge, and 70+ networks in the ecosystem, India Clean Air Connect brings together organisations, individuals, and networks working on air quality in India across sectors and geographies,

for collective action on air pollution, providing ecosystem stakeholders with avenues to collaborate across the ecosystem, align on goals, and coordinate action across the country. The platform also serves as a hub for communication, knowledge-sharing and learning, and stakeholder engagement, offering pertinent information on events, employment opportunities, funding possibilities, and resource portals.

“Air pollution is a complex challenge that requires collective action from all stakeholders; to bridge key gaps and promote ecosystem-wide collaborations, regional partnerships, and innovative solutions, India Clean Air Connect is playing a pivotal role. This groundbreaking website brings together diverse air quality actors, amplifying their efforts and fostering a thriving ecosystem,” said Brikesh Singh, Chief of Communications & Engagement at Asar.