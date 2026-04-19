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India’s climate reality: Unequal heat exposes deep social divide

Affluent areas tend to have more parks, trees, and storm drainage, while poorer neighbourhoods are built on the cheapest land, often in heat sinks or flood zones.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 03:29 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 21:48 IST
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