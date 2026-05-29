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India's coastline staring at climate crisis within 15 years: Study

Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat among states set to see spike in temperatures.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 10:34 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 10:34 IST
India Newsenvironmentclimate crisisIndian coastline

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