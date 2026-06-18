Is India prepared for a 'Super El Nino'? Why scientists are worried about 2026 and what it could mean

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India faces heightened risks from a potentially severe 'Super El Niño' in 2026, threatening monsoon rains, agriculture, and economic stability.
Key points
• El Niño's impact on monsoon
El Niño weakens trade winds and reduces low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal, leading to deficient rainfall in India, particularly during strong events.
• 2026 Super El Niño threat
Forecasts suggest the 2026 El Niño could rival the intensity of 1997 and 2015, raising concerns over severe heatwaves, water scarcity, and agricultural losses.
• Regional vulnerabilities
Central and southern India, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh, face the highest risks due to delayed monsoon onset and prolonged heat stress.
• Economic and social fallout
A weak monsoon could trigger food inflation, higher power demand, and disruptions in rural livelihoods, compounded by global supply chain pressures.
• Preparedness and challenges
While India has improved forecasting and irrigation, experts warn that implementation gaps and climate change could exacerbate risks in 2026.
Key statistics
64%
Rainfall deficit during early monsoon
19.2 mm vs 53.7 mm
Rainfall received vs normal average
As strong as 1997 and 2015
Forecasted El Niño strength
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
The major global threat is the acceleration of global warmingProf J Srinivasan, Divecha Centre for Climate Change, IISc
We managed well during the 2015 El Niño, but there was no war at that time.Prof J Srinivasan, Divecha Centre for Climate Change, IISc
Published 18 June 2026, 11:44 IST