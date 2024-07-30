Japan's 450°C solution to tackle the rising challenges of plastic waste

Taking plastic recycling to new heights?

A Japanese firm called Environment Energy is planning to start a commercial operation in 2025 that has the potential to completely revolutionise the plastic recycling industry.



With the use of its cutting-edge HICOP (High-efficiency Oil Production) technology, the company hopes to process 20,000 tons of plastic per year and turn plastic trash into crude oil.

“Our core purpose is to create a circular economy where waste becomes the source of new materials,” said Suji Noda, the CEO of Environment Energy.