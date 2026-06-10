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Largest whale 'graveyard' discovered, with skeletons spanning 5 million years

Over the course of some 30 additional dives, the researchers discovered an incredible array of whale remains, as well as traces of the animals' activity at most of the sites they explored.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 17:24 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 17:24 IST
environmentwhaleSkeletondiscovery

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