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BNHS launches India's first telemetry study of River Lapwings in Ganga basin

The first tagged bird was released by Ashutosh Raj, Divisional Forest Officer, Bhagalpur Division, who joined BNHS researchers during the field exercise.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 05:18 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 05:18 IST
India NewsMaharashtrawildlifeenvironmentbombay natural history society

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