BNHS launches India's first telemetry study of River Lapwings in Ganga basin

<p>Mumbai: In a significant step towards understanding and conserving India's riverine bird species, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bombay-natural-history-society">Bombay Natural History Society</a> (BNHS) has launched the country's first telemetry-based study of the River Lapwing in the Ganga river system.</p><p>As part of the initiative, the BNHS Bird Ringing and Monitoring Station (BRMS) team in Bhagalpur, Bihar, fitted GSM-GPS transmitters on four River Lapwings on a sandbar near Barari Ghat, marking the beginning of a long-term effort to track the species' movements and behaviour in its natural habitat.</p><p>The first tagged bird was released by Ashutosh Raj, Divisional Forest Officer, Bhagalpur Division, who joined BNHS researchers during the field exercise.</p>.India's 1st satellite-tagged Ganges softshell turtle seeks to monitor habitats in Brahmaputra basin.<p>"The River Lapwing, a resident bird closely associated with large rivers and sandbar ecosystems, is regarded as a specialist species that depends on dynamic riverine habitats for nesting and survival. Despite being widely distributed across parts of the Indian subcontinent, scientists say surprisingly little is known about its movement patterns, habitat requirements and seasonal ecology," BNHS Director Kishor Rithe said. </p><p>BNHS researchers believe the telemetry project will help fill these critical knowledge gaps by providing real-time information on how the birds use river habitats throughout the year.</p><p>The GPS transmitters will allow scientists to monitor the movements of individual birds, shedding light on breeding-site fidelity, habitat preferences, seasonal dispersal and the pressures faced by the species across different stretches of the Ganga basin.</p>.Andaman birder cop finds tagged migratory bird, identified by Mumbai expert.<p>Conservationists say the study comes at an important time as India's river ecosystems are facing increasing pressure from habitat alteration, river regulation, infrastructure development and growing human activity along riverbanks.</p><p>The data generated through the project is expected to help identify key breeding and feeding habitats that require protection and provide a scientific basis for future conservation measures.</p><p>The study will also offer insights into the health of sandbar ecosystems, which support a variety of specialised bird species but remain among the least-studied and most vulnerable habitats in the country.</p><p>BNHS officials said the project reflects a growing shift towards the use of modern tracking technology in wildlife research, enabling conservationists to understand species ecology with far greater precision than was previously possible.</p><p>Researchers hope the findings will contribute not only to the conservation of the River Lapwing but also to broader efforts aimed at protecting the fragile riverine landscapes of the Ganga and other major river systems in India.</p>