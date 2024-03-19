Manipur has seen maximum net warming during winter

Mumbai: The winters are quickly transitioning into summer-like conditions in many parts of India with the north-eastern state of Manipur witnessing the largest change since 1970 (2.3°C), while the national capital territory of Delhi had the smallest (0.2°C), according to a study.

A new analysis from Climate Central, a US-based organisation of climate scientists and researchers, explains how temperatures in February have become warmer, leading to a missing spring season. The study analyses data from 1970 to date.

Winter is the fastest-warming season for 12 out of the 34 states and territories.

In the northern part of India, the contrast between January trends (cooling or slight warming) and February (strong warming) means that these regions now have the potential for abrupt transitions from cool winter-like temperatures to the much warmer conditions that traditionally occurred in March.

“The cooling in the central and northern Indian states during January followed by very strong warming in February creates the potential for a quick jump from winter to spring-like conditions. By burning coal and oil, humans have warmed the planet leading to warmer conditions in all seasons across India,” said Dr Andrew Pershing, VP for Science at Climate Central.