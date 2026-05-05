Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeenvironment

Methane emissions from fossil fuels remain very high: IEA

The report is being formally launched at a high-level international event on methane action convened by France’s G7 Presidency in Paris.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 06:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 May 2026, 06:54 IST
environmentemissionsEnergyMethane

Follow us on :

Follow Us