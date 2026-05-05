Methane emissions from fossil fuels remain very high: IEA

<p>Mumbai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/methane">Methane</a> emissions from fossil fuels remained at very high levels in 2025, with no clear signs of a global decline, according to the International Energy Agency.</p><p>The <em>Global Methane Tracker 2026</em>, released on Tuesday, presents the agency’s latest estimates of methane emissions from the energy sector, based on recent satellite data and measurement campaigns. It also examines various abatement options and their associated costs.</p><p>“In recent years, countries and companies have raised their ambitions on methane, moving the issue higher up the policy agenda. However, setting reduction targets is only a first step, and it is important to ensure they are backed by policies, implementation plans and real action,” said IEA chief economist Tim Gould in a statement.</p>.New nuclear fuel making unit at Kota receives AERB nod for operation.<p>The report is being formally launched at a high-level international event on methane action convened by France’s G7 Presidency in Paris.</p><p>In recent years, several countries and companies have announced measures to curb methane emissions as part of broader efforts to limit near-term global warming and improve air quality. Commitments now cover more than half of global oil and gas production.</p><p>However, emissions from the energy sector plateaued near record highs in 2025, highlighting a significant implementation gap, the report noted.</p><p>At the same time, there remains considerable scope for action. Improved data availability indicates that around 70 per cent of fossil fuel methane emissions in 2025 originated from just ten countries. The methane intensity of oil and gas production also varies sharply, with top performers operating more than 100 times cleaner than the worst performers.</p><p>Rajasekhar Modadugu, climate and energy analyst for India at Ember, said methane emissions from coal mining have not received adequate global attention. “It is crucial to prioritise mitigation efforts. Major coal-producing countries, including India, should focus on the feasibility of capturing, utilising or eliminating these emissions,” he said.</p><p>Amid the ongoing energy crisis, tackling methane leaks could also improve gas market stability. The report noted that if countries implement readily available abatement measures, nearly 15 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas could quickly be brought to market. Over the longer term, cutting methane emissions from oil and gas operations could yield close to 100 bcm annually, with eliminating routine flaring unlocking another 100 bcm.</p><p>One of the most effective mitigation strategies lies in addressing upstream operations, which account for about 80 per cent of oil and gas methane emissions. Countries such as Canada and members of the European Union have already introduced stricter regulations, while Brazil, Ghana and Kazakhstan are in the process of doing so.</p><p>The report also highlights the growing role of satellite-based monitoring, with dozens of satellites now helping detect major emission events. A new framework, developed in collaboration with the International Methane Emissions Observatory, aims to help countries respond more effectively to such incidents.</p>.Massive tree plantation drive planned in Mumbai's Aarey Colony.<p><strong>Key findings</strong></p><p><strong>Energy security boost:</strong> Capturing methane leaks and eliminating flaring could return up to 200 bcm of gas to global markets annually over time—double the supply disruption caused by the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Immediate low-cost measures could save about 15 bcm.</p><p><strong>Regulatory focus:</strong> Upstream operations account for 80 per cent of emissions, making them the primary target for rapid reductions. The EU’s methane rules, along with Canada’s framework, are emerging as global benchmarks.</p><p><strong>Profitable mitigation:</strong> Existing technologies could eliminate up to 70 per cent of fossil fuel methane emissions. With high energy prices, nearly half of these reductions can be achieved at no net cost.</p><p><strong>Stalled progress:</strong> Despite clear economic and environmental benefits, emissions remained near record highs in 2025, with no downward trend.</p><p><strong>Concentration of emissions:</strong> Around 70 per cent of emissions come from just ten countries, with a stark gap between best and worst performers.</p>