ML-powered study to probe moist tropical climate, extreme events

Bengaluru: Researchers from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, Tel Aviv University, and the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune, are collaborating for a project that employs Machine Learning (ML) techniques to interpret tropical climates and extreme weather events better.

Their research project is one of the 10 selected as part of the India-Israel Joint Research Cooperation (IIJRC). It will use physics-inspired ML-based techniques to discover dynamic balances among state variables (parameters that define the state of a system, like pressure and temperature) in a variety of atmospheric phenomena.

Prof Jai Sukhatme from the Centre for Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences, IISc, one of the Indian investigators, noted the limitations of traditional techniques in deducing these balances. “We also intend to use recently developed techniques for the sampling of extreme events in climate models to obtain large datasets which are needed to prevent over- or under-fitting by ML models,” he told DH.

Prof Sukhatme will collaborate with Prof Nili Harnik of the Department of Geosciences, Tel Aviv University, and Prof Joy Monteiro of IISER, Pune, on the two-year project.