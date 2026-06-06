Nature-based solutions: Hype or hope?

<p>Nature-based solutions (NbS) are increasingly employed to reduce the consequences of the climate crisis, especially in cities. However, more studies are needed to examine the effectiveness and limitations of NbS in the Global South, accounting for diverse ecosystems and unique socio-ecological contexts.</p>.<p>The focus on NbS—actions that address societal challenges through the sustainable management and restoration of ecosystems—has led to it playing a key role in the world’s climate targets. For instance, a 2017 study found that NbS accounts for 37% of the climate change mitigation required by 2030 to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement.</p>.<p>NbS is not fully understood in the Global South context. Researchers have even questioned the term itself. The phrase “nature-based solutions” is a confusing catch-all that does not specify what problem is actually being solved, says Dr Sharachchandra Lele, distinguished fellow, Environmental Policy and Governance, Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE).</p>.<p>There are also several assumptions around NbS, such as its widespread use in wastewater treatment and tree planting to reduce carbon emissions. But how much of it is realistically effective?</p>.Climate action must begin at the coast.<p class="CrossHead">Solutions and gaps</p>.<p>Studies have shown that the most widely implemented NbS in the Global South are green roofs, urban forests, and urban green spaces.</p>.<p>“When implemented well, these solutions can offer real benefits,” says Dr Mithun Hanumesh, lead of the Centre of Excellence in Nature-based Solutions, Alliance University. For instance, green roofs can improve mental and physical well-being and offer social and economic benefits by using natural resources to cool buildings.</p>.<p>“Lack of planning is a barrier for NbS,” he says, adding that a lot of green infrastructure and concepts are passed off as NbS by big companies, restaurants, and office buildings, which is a problem.</p>.<p>He uses the example of green or vertical gardens. “There is often copy-paste vegetation with no scientific foundation, no consideration of native species, and no assessment of biodiversity impact,” he explains. Often, what passes for nature-based solutions is actually nature-based decoration, he adds.</p>.<p>Over the past six decades, the annual rate of increase in atmospheric carbon dioxide has been about 100 times faster than previous natural increases, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. When the focus is on reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, afforestation is often heralded as a key solution. In India, for instance, policies such as the Green India Mission focus heavily on increasing green cover. But does it actually work?</p>.<p>“If you use NbS to address climate change, then it is often a euphemism for planting trees, based on the belief that carbon sequestration through trees can offset GHG emissions. It can do so only partially, and with significant side effects on biodiversity and livelihoods,” Lele explains.</p>.<p>Lele does not deny that trees can absorb pollutants and help reduce urban heat island effects. “But without addressing the source of the problem, such as crop burning in Punjab or thermal power plants polluting Delhi’s air, NbS can quickly become either greenwash or a distraction from the real issues,” he says.</p>.<p>Many cities, including Bengaluru, use constructed wetlands (CW) for wastewater filtration. However, they are not designed to handle all types of wastewater, says Dr Veena Srinivasan, sociohydrologist and executive director of WELL Labs. “Raw sewage is not going in, and neither is industrial effluent. What typically enters has already gone through a treatment plant, and the CW handles the residual excess nutrients after secondary treatment,” she explains.</p>.<p>“It is a polishing step, not a primary treatment system. Also, what we are doing in Bengaluru is not comparable to a wetland in a different geographical setting, such as the East Kolkata Wetlands model, where raw sewage is processed directly,” she adds.</p>.<p>Some NbS have also experimented with water hyacinth, a freshwater plant that can deteriorate water quality.</p>.<p>Water hyacinth can form dense mats on the surface, blocking sunlight from penetrating the water and creating ecologically dead zones beneath them, Srinivasan explains. However, because the aquatic plant can be a nuisance in water bodies, it is also used as green manure or compost to improve soil health by enhancing aeration and water retention, according to a 2024 study.</p>.<p>Another NbS is the riparian buffer strip, which assumes that pollution enters a river or stream as overland surface runoff that vegetation can filter. Lele points out that this assumption holds in temperate countries where industrial pollution and sewage have already been controlled, and surface runoff accounts for perhaps the last 5% of the problem.</p>.<p>“But if the other 95%—the sewage and industrial discharge coming through drains and channels—has not been addressed, then advocating riparian buffer strips is just tinkering at the edges,” he says.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">What needs to change</p>.<p>The fundamental reason NbS matters is the co-benefits, says Veena. A sewage treatment plant treats sewage. But it does not create pollinator habitat, cool the neighbourhood, or improve housing values. An NbS solves multiple problems simultaneously. Green spaces can increase property values, reduce urban heat, absorb pollutants, reduce particulate matter, create habitat, and support pollinator corridors that benefit agriculture.</p>.<p>However, NbS are not a panacea. “It’s a way of thinking about how to design cities, which requires a mindset shift. It is not always a plug-and-play solution,” she says.</p>.<p>While NbS can help address some urban challenges, a major issue is that these interventions are almost always undersized. For example, floating wetlands in lakes, Veena says, need to cover a substantial area to remove nutrients at scale.</p>.<p>“However, in most cases, three or four floating wetlands are installed to create the impression that something is being done. It is performative rather than functional,” she says. Moreover, engineers are often involved in designing NbS rather than ecologists, she adds.</p>.<p>Another major challenge is the widespread assumption that nature requires no operations and maintenance. “Governments often behave as if they installed something natural, and it takes care of itself. Constant management is necessary,” Veena says.</p>.<p>Lele explains that if NbS are implemented to meet climate targets, fulfil the Paris Agreement, or serve as climate adaptation measures, but are not integrated into decentralised forest governance, they will remain problematic.</p>