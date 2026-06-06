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Nature-based solutions: Hype or hope?

As the world adds nature-based solutions to its climate targets to mitigate the impacts of rising environmental challenges, Aisiri Amin examines their value and limitations
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 22:48 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 22:48 IST
ClimateenvironmentScience

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