Need to address data challenges for slashing urban emission: Experts

New Delhi: Indian cities can play a central role in reducing greenhouse gas emission and building resilient urban environments if data collection and "scenario modelling" were strengthened, according to experts working on urban emission and strategies on mitigation plans.

Using the Climate Action for Urban Sustainability (CURB) tool, up to 77 per cent of urban emission could possibly be tackled by 2050 by identifying sectors having the greatest potential in slashing emission, a team from Delhi's World Resources Institute (WRI) found.

However, the challenges are plenty, the authors said.

These include a limited capacity of institutions for data-driven exercises. This will need to be addressed to slash greenhouse gas emission and create sustainable, resilient urban environments.

"Strengthening data collection, scenario modelling, and capacity-building frameworks will enable cities to set more ambitious and achievable climate targets, positioning them as key drivers of India's overall greenhouse gas emission reduction efforts," Saransh Bajpai, associate director, climate, WRI India, and one of the study's authors told PTI.

Scenario modelling allows the exploration of a range of future possibilities while capacity-building frameworks aim to improve the technical infrastructure needed to use tools such as CURB.

According to Raghu Murtugudde, an Earth system scientist and a professor at IIT-Bombay, data is a severe limitation since pollution is a hyperlocal problem even within a city.

"Data can allow identification of hotspots and causes -- like traffic jams, waste incineration, local inversions and so on. Seasonality can also be identified and these will help prioritise mitigation actions," said Murtugudde, who was not involved in the study.