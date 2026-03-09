<p>Lack of emission standards to regulate sulfur dioxide released by industries, especially steel plants, has a major impact on the health of the people living in the surrounding areas, a new study by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) has found.</p>.<p>CREA’s Anubha Aggarwal and Kaiyu Chen looked into the poorly regulated stack emissions from Steel Authority of India Limited’s (SAIL) Bokaro Steel Limited plant in Jharkhand.</p>.<p>They measured the total annual emissions from all the sources of the plant by monitoring the stack emission results and flue gas flow rate as provided in the six-monthly compliance reports from April 2023 to March 2024.</p>.Congress slams govt on rising pollution, demands review of National Ambient Air Quality Standards.<p>The total suspended particulate matter was estimated at 34,700 tonne per year and nitrogen oxides (NOx) were at 19,600 tonne per year. However, sulfur dioxide was at 47,700 tonne per year. The analysis showed that the sinter plant and coke oven are the two major sources of SO2 compared to steel melting shop and refractory material plant and blast furnace.</p>.<p>“These figures are likely an underestimation of the true pollutant emissions from this steel plant, as there are some facilities and stacks for which we do not have any data available, meaning, these estimations only account for available data,” the researchers noted.</p>.<p>The duo simulated the emission’s contribution to the ground-level pollution in the immediate vicinity of the plant and stated that the plant increases annual mean pollution of PM 2.5 by 1.2 microgram/cubic metre while the NO2 and SO2 went up by 0.6 and 1.5 microgram/cubic metre.</p>.<p><strong>Health impacts</strong></p>.<p>Exposure to such pollutants can lead to adverse birth outcomes, including low birth weight, a risk factor for long-term health issues. “CREA finds that pollution from the Bokaro steel plant leads to 273 (95% confidence interval: 84-475) low birthweight births, and 284 (137-301) preterm births each year,” the study said, adding that the pollution damaged respiratory system leading to about 290 asthma-related emergency room visits each year.</p>.Industrial pollution choking Karnataka's Koppal village .<p class="bodytext">Beyond the immediate health impact, the air pollution led to significant economic burden. The researchers estimated that people lost 1.23 lakh days of work every year due to health issues caused by the pollution.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Besides adoption of measures to check emissions, the researchers flagged the lack of national standards for SO2 for sintering plants. It also noted the lack of transparency and data availability.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“The lack of data transparency, and inconsistent data reporting– whether in frequency, measuring units, or emission sources – renders it difficult for any stakeholders including State Pollution Control Boards (SPCB) to take legal action against the polluters,” the study said. Anubha Aggarwal, one of the co-authors, noted that Bokaro only serves as one alarming example of the environmental, health, and economic impacts of India’s steel plants.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“The sector’s weak pollution standards as well as lack of data transparency and inconsistent data reporting shield it from public scrutiny. As India moves to expand its steelmaking capacity, it is essential that we regulate the sector now before we witness more environmental deterioration and public health damage,” she said.</p>