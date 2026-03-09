Menu
No standards to check SO2 pollution in steel plants: Study

CREA’s Anubha Aggarwal and Kaiyu Chen looked into the poorly regulated stack emissions from Steel Authority of India Limited’s (SAIL) Bokaro Steel Limited plant in Jharkhand.
Last Updated : 08 March 2026, 22:35 IST
Published 08 March 2026, 22:35 IST
