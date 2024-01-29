Restoring planet health: A call for micro-migration, macro-conservation

In the face of an increasingly uncertain future, fuelled by climate change and environmental degradation, it is imperative that we consider innovative solutions to safeguard our planet and its inhabitants.
One such concept, which we propose to call “micro-migration”, presents a compelling strategy for addressing the pressing environmental challenges we face. Micro-migration envisions a future where each country identifies and invests in transforming its most ecologically degraded regions into thriving “micro-lungs”.
These micro-lungs, scattered across the globe, would serve as havens for biodiversity, carbon sinks, circumvention of endangered-species phenomenon, and sources of clean air and water.
The concept of micro-migration offers a more tangible and localised migration to a single habitable continent. By focusing on transforming specific regions within each country, we can foster a sense of ownership and responsibility, empowering local communities to play a pivotal role in environmental stewardship.
Reclaiming the Thar Desert
In India, the Thar Desert, spanning across Rajasthan and Gujarat, is considered to be the 9th largest subtropical desert. This desert stands as a prime candidate for micro-migration. This vast, arid region, with its rich cultural heritage and untapped agricultural potential, could be transformed into a vibrant micro-lung, providing a lifeline to its inhabitants that can contribute to the overall well-being of the nation.
Regenerative agriculture practices, such as permaculture and agroforestry, could be implemented to restore the region’s degraded soil and vegetation. These techniques would not only enhance the desert’s ability to retain moisture and support plant growth but also promote sustainable food production and economic development.
Among the several technologies available, we can use what is known as the ‘atmospheric water generation technology’.
This apparatus uses the mechanism of solar energy to transfer electricity, and in parallel absorbs water from the air through some filters to make it drinkable, thereby getting rid of water scarcity, which is considered as one of the fundamental issues in deserted areas such as the Thar. It is possible to build water stations to generate at least 4,00,000 litres per day. On the other hand, precipitation and evaporation are relatively high in the region, which provide a high supply of water in the atmosphere, which can be reabsorbed later by atmospheric water generators.
Further, there are other sectors where technology could be used to enhance the daily life of inhabitants in the Thar. The vast land, wind and solar energy potential could be harnessed to create a renewable energy hub, providing clean electricity and mitigating deforestation, water scarcity and climate change.
This would not only reduce reliance on fossil fuels but also create new employment opportunities, such as in tourism and agriculture, which eventually stimulate economic growth.
Replicating Micro-Migration
The success of micro-migration hinges on its widespread adoption across the globe. Each country, regardless of its geographical characteristics, can identify and transform its least sustainable regions into thriving micro-lungs.
In arid regions, such as those in Africa, South America and the Middle East, water conservation measures, rainwater harvesting techniques and sustainable irrigation systems could be implemented to revitalise ecosystems and support agriculture.
In coastal regions, vulnerable to rising sea levels and extreme weather events, such as Lakshadweep, coastal defences, reforestation efforts and sustainable fishing practices could be employed to enhance resilience and protect biodiversity.
Addressing the Macro-Migration
While micro-migration offers a viable pathway to environmental restoration, there is a potential scenario we must acknowledge – the need for macro-migration. This extreme scenario would arise if we fail to take decisive action to address climate change and environmental degradation within the near future.
Belated action of reforestation, investing and preparing inhabitable areas, global desalination of sea water etc., would lead to an impasse where we all face sudden reaction from Earth in the form of floods, storms, high temperatures.
In such a scenario, entire populations would be forced to relocate to a single habitable continent, likely Africa, putting immense strain on its resources and, potentially, destabilising the global order. This would be a desperate measure, a consequence of our inaction.
The choice of Africa is favourable due to its diverse spectrum of climate, which is bearable. It is also capable of hosting more than 3 billion people; as for now, at least 1.4 billion people with a super diminutive density of 49 people per km are covered. There is more potential for Africa to host all of us if we apply the right policies and right investments as soon as possible.
A Call for Collective Action
Micro-migration and macro-migration, though seemingly disparate concepts, are ultimately interconnected. Micro-migration represents an opportunity to avert the crisis that could necessitate macro-migration. By investing in transforming our degraded regions into thriving micro-lungs, we can ensure the long-term viability of our planet and its inhabitants.
Culturally, the internet and globalisation already have paved great bridges for bringing people together with different cultures, backgrounds, religions and concepts of life to socialise and share the same land in harmony and peace.
The time for action is now. Even in some scenarios, now is too late, but we are still hopeful. We must rise to the challenge posed by climate change and environmental degradation.
With the strength of togetherness and adopting micro-migration as a guiding principle and embracing a collective responsibility for the planet, we can chart a path towards a sustainable future, one where our micro-lungs breathe life into a thriving planet and its inhabitants.
(The authors are Professors, Berlin School of Business and Innovation, Berlin, Germany)