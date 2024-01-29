Restoring planet health: A call for micro-migration, macro-conservation

This apparatus uses the mechanism of solar energy to transfer electricity, and in parallel absorbs water from the air through some filters to make it drinkable, thereby getting rid of water scarcity, which is considered as one of the fundamental issues in deserted areas such as the Thar. It is possible to build water stations to generate at least 4,00,000 litres per day. On the other hand, precipitation and evaporation are relatively high in the region, which provide a high supply of water in the atmosphere, which can be reabsorbed later by atmospheric water generators.