Saving vultures: Many miles to go

For over a decade, conservationists have also pointed out a rise in the veterinary use of aceclofenac, ketoprofen, and nimesulide, which contribute as badly to the birds’ deaths as diclofenac. In 2022, they approached the Delhi High Court seeking a ban on the three NSAIDs. A year later, India became the second country to announce a ban on veterinary aceclofenac and ketoprofen after Bangladesh, which prohibited ketoprofen’s veterinary use in 2021.