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Sending fewer texts on Chat GPT can help save planet; here's how

As per reports, artificial intelligence systems are using about 500 milliliters of water (the size of a bottle) for every brief interaction with the user.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 12:02 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 12:02 IST
AmazonArtificial IntelligenceChatGPTChatbotGoogle Cloudcloud computingTrendingAI Chatbotartificial intelligence and machine learningwater availabilitywaterbodiesGoogle ChatEnvironmental Issuesconservation of groundwater

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