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Steel giants still far from green

A new assessment of 18 of the world's largest steelmakers, operating across 29 countries, found that no nation is genuinely prepared to change that.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 20:37 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 20:37 IST
environmentCoalSpecialsSteel

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