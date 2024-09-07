Super Typhoon Yagi sets sight on Vietnam after tearing through China's Hainan

Beijing: Super Typhoon Yagi, Asia's most powerful storm this year, churned towards the northern coast of Vietnam on Saturday after tearing through China's southern island province of Hainan with lightning, rain and violent winds.

Yagi made landfall in Hainan on Friday, packing maximum sustained winds of 234 kph (145 mph) near its centre, downing trees and flooding roads. Power supply to more than 800,000 homes was cut.

No injuries or deaths have been reported, but the island province of more than 10 million people remained paralysed on Saturday, with all public transportation links still broken.

Yagi formed over the sea to the east of the Philippine archipelago on Sept. 1. On gaining strength, it became a tropical storm and swept across Luzon, the most populous island in the Philippines, killing at least 16 people and injuring 13.