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The Arctic on the edge

As the ice sheet shrinks, its gravitational pull on surrounding ocean water weakens, causing local sea levels to drop, writes B K Singh.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 22:04 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 22:04 IST
Climate Changeenvironment newsglobal warmingSpecialsarctic

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