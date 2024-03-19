The iconic trees of Kala Ghoda

The half-km radius around Kala Ghoda (black horse) has several places with a broad canvas of history and the place is often referred to as the “heritage and art district” of Mumbai.

The Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), India’s premier wildlife research conservation organisation, conducted a heritage tree walk to tell stories of the trees in the area.

The attendees encountered a diverse array of trees and learned about their ecological roles.

Led by seasoned botanists, the heritage tree walk provided participants with a unique opportunity to delve into the fascinating stories behind Kalaghoda’s iconic trees.