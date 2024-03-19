The iconic trees of Kala Ghoda

Mumbai: Mumbai’s crescent-shaped cultural hub of Kala Ghoda hosts art galleries and institutions like the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, the Jehangir Art Gallery, the National Gallery of Modern Art, Army and Navy Building, Hornbill House, Esplanade Mansion, Institute of Science, Max Mueller Bhavan, University of Mumbai, David Sassoon Library and many others.
All these heritage buildings have stories and legends associated with them. However, often ignored are the trees in the Kala Ghoda area.
The half-km radius around Kala Ghoda (black horse) has several places with a broad canvas of history and the place is often referred to as the “heritage and art district” of Mumbai.
The Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), India’s premier wildlife research conservation organisation, conducted a heritage tree walk to tell stories of the trees in the area.
The attendees encountered a diverse array of trees and learned about their ecological roles.
Led by seasoned botanists, the heritage tree walk provided participants with a unique opportunity to delve into the fascinating stories behind Kalaghoda’s iconic trees.
The participants came across a few of these iconic trees like the Mahogany Tree next to the Ador House planted by the famous explorer David Livingstone, and the Pink Tabebuia, in front of the Hornbill House planted by late J.C. Daniel, the former Honorary Secretary of BNHS.
The Tree Walk was led by Dr Rajdeo Singh, Assistant Professor at St Xavier College and Manek Mistry, retired Professor at St Xavier College.
“By delving into the stories behind these iconic trees, we gain a deeper appreciation for the intricate relationship between nature and history. This event not only provided a wonderful opportunity to explore the arboreal treasures of Mumbai but also highlight the rich ecological heritage that surrounds us,” said Kishor Rithe, Director, BNHS.
Before 1965, a black stone statue of King Edward VII (as the then Prince of Wales) mounted on a horse built by Jewish businessman and philanthropist Albert Abdullah David Sassoon existed there. After removing it, the statue was installed inside the Victoria Gardens or Byculla Zoo, now renamed as the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan.
In that place, “Spirit of Kala Ghoda” statue that was designed by architect Alfaz Miller and sculpted by Shreehari Bhosle – was installed.