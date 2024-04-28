The solitary signaller of dusk

These birds, though adaptable, are susceptible to habitat loss from intensive farming and infrastructural projects, which can leave them without roosting and nesting sites. Noxious pesticides frequently sprayed on crops kill off insects, leaving these enigmatic birds without prey. These birds are classified as being of ‘least concern’. Yet I worry they may end up on the brink in a trifle, with the wanton destruction of natural habitats. In the next column, you will meet a neighbour of the nightjar’s, a fellow groundbird, whose raucous calls had us in a tizzy in our early days on the farm.