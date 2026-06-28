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Tigers to be reintroduced in eastern forests from other states

The reintroduction programme will start with Buxa in North Bengal followed by the other two parks.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 14:59 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 14:59 IST
India NewsWest BengalenvironmentTigersBuxa Tiger Reserve

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