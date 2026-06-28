Tigers to be reintroduced in eastern forests from other states

<p>Alwar:: Three <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tiger">tiger</a> reserves in the east that have lost their big cats over the years, are set to be seeded again by the animals from other states, top officials said here on Sunday</p><p>Strategies are being finalised to reintroduce tigers in Buxa (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal</a>), Palamu (Jharkhand) and Satkosia (Odisha) for which the time line is being worked out.</p><p>The reintroduction programme will start with Buxa in North Bengal followed by the other two parks.</p><p>The prey base level and support of villagers living inside the forest are the two determining factors.</p>.Coexistence with tigers: Beyond the slogan.<p>“Involvement of local communities is essential for the success of tiger reintroduction. The previous attempt at Satkosia failed because the villagers were not on-board,” said Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister for Environment and Forest.</p><p>In 2018, two tigers from Kanha and Bandhavgarh were shifted to Satkosia. But within months they were poisoned to death by the locals once the animals hunted the livestock.</p><p>The tiger reintroduction scheme began at Sariska in 2008 after every tiger in the Rajasthan forest was killed. By 2005, the forest turned into a tiger less one.</p><p>Since the reintroduction, the big cat number at Sariska has now risen to 56 and as per the early reports from the ongoing tiger census, the number may cross 60 in the next count..</p><p>Panna in Madhya Pradesh where tiger was reintroduced in 2009 has been a success too with 88 cats as per the last count. </p><p>But the scheme didn't work in some other forests like Satkosia, Rajaji National Park in Uttrakhand and Mukundara Hills in Rajasthan.</p><p>India houses an estimated 3,682 tigers in 58 reserves accounting for 70 per cent of the world’s wild tiger population. But the distribution remains skewed.</p><p>While tiger densities are high in the Western Himalayas, Terai, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Western Ghats, their numbers are very low in eastern India reserves including Palamu which was one of first forests to get protection when Project Tiger began in the 1970s.</p><p>According to 2022 all India tiger estimation five reserves — Dampa (Mizoram), Kamlang (Arunachal Pradesh), Kawal (Telangana), Satkosia (Odisha), and Sahyadri (Maharashtra) — officially recorded zero wild tigers.</p><p>In Palamu and Buxa the presence of a single tiger was spotted in 2022. The tiger numbers were zero in both parks in the previous count in 2018.</p><p>Forest officials told <em>DH</em> that the National Tiger Conservation Authority has approved the seeding plans for both parks.</p><p>“Buxa is a priority. We are taking up the proposal with the new government in West Bengal,” an official said</p><p>At Palamu, the prey base is being augmented by inserting gaurs, deers and sambhars, another official said, adding that it would take at least another year to decide if the time is suitable for tiger reintroduction.</p><p>Top officials from all the tiger states deliberated here to prepare the park-specific strategies.</p>