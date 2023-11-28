Wealthiest 10% in developing nations emit less emissions than regular earners in rich nations: Study

Pallavi Das, Programme Lead, CEEW, said, 'Inequity in the climate debate has a long-standing history, and the rich in developed countries are primarily responsible for carbon emissions. Our study shows that while the emission intensity of income has reduced for the highest earners (top 10 per cent) in most countries between 2008 and 2018, overall emissions are increasing because of the rise in incomes. With the carbon budget depleting to keep the world below the 2 degrees Celsius threshold, the rich must be held accountable and nudged to pursue sustainable lifestyles.' The CEEW study also highlighted that the carbon emissions across both developed and developing countries reveal significant inequities between the wealthiest and poorest income brackets. The difference in the carbon footprint between the top and bottom income 10 per cent ranges between 8 and 22 times for the countries studied. This makes it clear that high earners must make concerted efforts to adopt low-carbon lifestyles and practice responsible consumption.