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What is ‘Super El Nino’ and why is it worrisome for India?

As per the data obtained from AQI (Air Quality Index) website, 98 out of the 100 hottest cities in the world lie within the borders of India.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 09:33 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 09:33 IST
Rainfallweather forecastEl NinoWeather monitoringDehydrationHeatstrokeBad weatherbangalore weatherHeavy rainfallweather forecast bangaloreweather-basedincessant rainfallHumid WeatherPoor rainfall

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